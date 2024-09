Facing a three-game losing streak, COD women’s soccer emerged victorious over Bryant and Stratton College on Sept. 11. With a daring midfield, the Chaps held possession for 95% of playtime. Despite their control over the field, the Chaps did not score until the middle of the second half. Freshman Lucille Sugarman scored again just before the buzzer sounded, leaving the COD women’s team with a 2-0 win.

The game left the Chaps with a 2-3 record. For more information, check out our other piece.