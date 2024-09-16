Women’s Soccer Dominates Bryant and Stratton College

The College of DuPage women’s soccer team gave a dominating performance against Bryant and Stratton College 2-0 on Sept. 11 with an estimated 95 possession percentage. The Chaps’ midfield set the tone of the match early with their high intensity and a lack of turnovers, which gave Bryant and Stratton only a handful of opportunities to play forward.

“We knew we were controlling the game at halftime, so it was about being patient,” said women’s head soccer coach Matt Hanna. “It was just about playing how we were playing and dominating the game to make [Bryant and Stratton] chase [the ball]. Eventually, the gaps will open up and we’ll get the goal and that’s what happened.”

Despite the dominating performance, the Chaps struggled to find the back of the net throughout the first half and did not score until the 79th minute of the match with the help of Mariel Lara’s goal off a cross from teammate Jaclyn Schwartz for the assist.

“I think we played good and we definitely connected a lot better this game compared to past games, but it was just difficult to get the ball in the net,” said Lara. “It was definitely relieving to finally get a shot on goal, especially after the goal in the first half was called off, but it felt really good. We are trying to be one of the top four teams in the region and stay on top because we know we can compete against these teams and win.”

COD outshot Bryant and Stratton 15-0 with Chap’s goalkeeper Jaydelis Mongoy finishing the game with only one save. The Bobcats would only pass half-field a handful of times throughout the match due to a mix of miscommunication, unforced errors and a dominating Chaps defensive line.

With under three minutes left in the match, freshman Lucille Sugarman scored to bring the Chaps a comfortable 2-0 lead late in the second half. Sugarman was proud of her teammates’ performances and saw a glimpse of the best version of themselves.

“I think we really showed what we can do as a team despite the rough start to the season,” said Sugarman. “This [game] showed that we can play elevated and composed. It means everything that I am able to just share these moments with the team. I love my teammates, coaches and the program and it’s just really exciting that we are able to celebrate together.”

For their next match, the Chaparrals (2-3) will take on South Suburban College at 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium.