The Courier

The Courier
Photo Gallery: COD Women’s Basketball Wins Season Opener

The COD women’s basketball team opened their season with a 67-19 win against Richard Daley College.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
November 13, 2023

The College of Dupage women’s basketball team had their home debut against Richard J. Daley College on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Klaas Court. With a strong start, the Chaparrals defeated the bulldogs 67-19. For more information, check out the other piece.

9Z8A9025
Gallery14 Photos
COD women's basketball assistant Jordan Heberg talks to the team before the game.
More in Sports
Photo provided by COD Athletics.
Athlete of the Week: Sierra Gibson
Chaparral Athletics Takes Home Learfield Director’s Cup For First Time in COD History
Chaparral Athletics Takes Home Learfield Director’s Cup For First Time in COD History
Freshman guard Tylon Toliver attempts to score.
Photo Gallery: COD Men's Basketball Falls Short to Richard Daley College
Freshman forward Braylen Meredith goes up for a dunk to give COD momentum.
Men’s Basketball’s Late Turnovers Leads to Loss Against Daley College
Sophomore guard Iwiyisi Osaghae drives to the basket give COD two points.
Women's Basketball Dominates on Defense Against Daley College to Win Season Opener
Sophomore defensive back Kameron Gothard celebrates with head coach Matthew Rahn after he intercepted the ball.
Photo Gallery: COD Football Earns 10th Season Win
