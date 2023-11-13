Breaking News
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Coffee Shop on CODs Campus

A Brewing Storm: The Starbucks Boycott and Growing Student Activism

2
Race Problem in Judicial System

Race Problem in Judicial System

3
After completing nearly 30 credits worth of COD coursework, Steven Young is being told to restart.

A Marine’s Journey From PTSD to COD Suspension

4
A Blue Line flag plaque displayed above the memorial for fallen Bloomingdale, Ill. police officer Raymond Murrell.

Controversy Erupts Over Blue Line Flag Displays at COD

5
CODs Open Education Resources (OER) initiative seeks to bring a students textbook costs down to zero.

Student Survey Highlights The Burdens of Textbook Costs

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Women’s Basketball Dominates on Defense Against Daley College to Win Season Opener

The Chaparrals cruised past the Bulldogs after limiting their offense to only 19 points the entire game to win in a 67-19 blowout.
Adam Belmares, Sports Writer
November 13, 2023
Sophomore+guard+Iwiyisi+Osaghae+drives+to+the+basket+give+COD+two+points.+
Rachel Wagner
Sophomore guard Iwiyisi Osaghae drives to the basket give COD two points.

The College of DuPage women’s basketball team started their Division II season at home against a physical Richard J. Daley College. Despite moving up a division this past offseason, the Chaparrals were not rattled and played above the competition to blowout the Bulldogs in a 67-19 win. 

Assistant women’s basketball coach Jordan Heberg took over as head coach for this game after the absence of head coach Abby Talley. “This game wasn’t the competition we really wanted for our first game, but it was good to have as a first step in leaning back into the new season,” said Heberg. “It’s nice to be playing Division II, and we have to be better than last year. We definitely have a deeper bench compared to last season, and we’re looking to take it farther than last year. It sucked not having Abby as a head coach today, but she definitely trusted me, and I was excited to coach them [players] tonight.”

The Chaparrals set themselves apart from Daley in the second quarter after going on a 12-0 run and making consecutive stops on defense. The Bulldogs were held to only 13 points going into halftime. Daley continued their offensive struggles after halftime and did not score the entire third quarter.

Sophomore guard Iwiyisi Osaghae started the season strong and led the team by finishing the night with 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Osaghae believed the team played well and looks forward to the new season.

“Today, we played very good and hustled to play good defense,” said Osaghae. “My goal for this season overall is to just keep getting better as an individual and as a team.”

Freshman guard Autumn Rohde brought energy to the group, scoring 10 points, four assists, and five rebounds in the win against the Bulldogs. Rohde was impressed by her team’s efforts to move the ball and communicate as a team during their season opener.

“We moved the ball pretty well for our first game, and we really showed out by talking and moving the ball as a team,” said Rohde. “We all worked well as a team today, so I hope everyone has their eye out on us this year. We’ve been working on team bonding this year, and hopefully we can go farther this season compared to last year.”

Sophomore center Savannah Anderson held down the paint by scoring four points and securing nine rebounds. Anderson was not fully satisfied with her performance and will focus on getting better as the season progresses.

“We were excited today to come out here and get our reps in and see what we need to work on as a team,” said Anderson. “I think that I can always get better no matter where I am in any type of situation because I am always looking to improve.”

The Chaparrals will take on Sauk Valley Community College at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 in Dixon, Ill.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo provided by COD Athletics.
Athlete of the Week: Sierra Gibson
Chaparral Athletics Takes Home Learfield Director’s Cup For First Time in COD History
Chaparral Athletics Takes Home Learfield Director’s Cup For First Time in COD History
COD womens basketball assistant Jordan Heberg talks to the team before the game.
Photo Gallery: COD Women's Basketball Wins Season Opener
Freshman guard Tylon Toliver attempts to score.
Photo Gallery: COD Men's Basketball Falls Short to Richard Daley College
Freshman forward Braylen Meredith goes up for a dunk to give COD momentum.
Men’s Basketball’s Late Turnovers Leads to Loss Against Daley College
Sophomore defensive back Kameron Gothard celebrates with head coach Matthew Rahn after he intercepted the ball.
Photo Gallery: COD Football Earns 10th Season Win
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *