Photo Gallery: COD Women’s Basketball Wins First Round of the Regional Tournament

The College of DuPage women’s basketball team earns win over South Suburban in the first round of the Region Four tournament.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
March 3, 2025

The College of DuPage women’s basketball team competed in the first round of NJCAA Region Four Division ll Tournament against South Suburban College on Feb. 27 at PEC arena. The Chaparrals defeated the Bulldogs 64-40, and advanced to the semi-finals. Sophomore guard Megan Martinez led with 13 points. Freshman Jaylen Zachary added 12 points, and sophomores Madeline Maracich and Teegan Roach scored ten points respectively.

The COD women’s team finished their season on Mar. 1 after a 46-67 loss against Rock Valley College. They finished their season with a 17-14 record, which was their most wins in 11 years.  

Sophomore guard Nala Taylor scores a layup.
