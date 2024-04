The College of DuPage women’s softball team took on Rock Valley College in a double header on Friday, April 12. In game one the Chaparrals gave up nine unanswered runs to the Golden Eagles and lost 11-25. In game two they lost 5-13 in five innings. Their record stands at 9-12 and they will face South Suburban College on Friday, April 19. For more information, check out the other piece.

Gallery • 14 Photos Juan Doñez Sophomore infielder Yuliana Salgado catches a popup.