COD Softball Suffers Doubleheader Losses Versus Rock Valley College

The College of DuPage softball team suffered two losses in their doubleheader battle against Rock Valley College on April 12. RVC’s offensive spark allowed them to rack up 38 hits and 37 runs in comparison to COD’s 13 hits and 16 runs through both games.

In their first game, the Chaps gave up nine unanswered runs to RVC, forcing themselves to play ‘catch up’ for the remainder of the game. After making a pitcher change by putting Freshman Taylor Gloms into the game, the Chaps managed to cut RVC’s momentum and limit their hits. Despite tying the game 9-9 in the second inning, RVC did not slow down and would go on to take a 25-11 win over the Chaps.

The consistent success of RVC’s ability to hit the ball and capitalize on them carried on to the second game with 14 hits and 12 runs. After going back-to-back leading up to the second inning, a pair of RVC’s home run hits led to COD falling behind 10-5 going into the fourth inning. The second match of the doubleheader would end in a 13-5 loss for the Chaparrals.

“We hit the ball well and scored a lot of runs, but we didn’t make enough defensive plays,” said softball head coach Barry Froehle. “If we would’ve made those plays, we could’ve hung in there better. We were waiting on pitches instead of chasing bad pitches.”

Sophomore Yuliana Salgado recorded two hits in four at-bats along with an RBI through both games. Salgado also recorded a home run in the third inning of the first game. Despite losing both games, Salgado felt the Chaps put in their best effort.

“I feel like we worked together and worked hard,” she said. “I know it’s against a competitive team, but we played really good. I was excited clearly and had a rush.”

Sophomore outfielder Abigail Collins finished the doubleheader with two hits and five at-bats. She mentioned the history between the two teams that might have led to the loss, although she was proud of the team for pulling through.

“We haven’t beaten [Rock Valley] in the past, so we tied with them for a few innings,” said Collins. “We came together as a team and hit [the ball] well. Rock Valley’s pitching was very good and they kept hitting it to the fence. Overall, I think we played very good.”

Freshman Cadee Baker recorded three runs and two hits after five at-bat opportunities. Baker took on the age-old saying of “just play to have fun” to the diamond for the two games against Rock Valley.

“I think it was a lot of fun and we just tried to make the best out of it,” said Baker. “We tried to hit the ball the best we could and defend them as best as we could too because [Rock Valley] hits bombs.”

Sophomore Olivia Terek finished the doubleheader with two runs, two RBIs and two hits after making five at-bat appearances. Terek also pitched for a combined four innings for the Chaps. With Rock Valley’s explosive offensive at bat, she finished the night giving up 15 runs and 11 hits.

“Rock Valley was a really good team, but I think we did a lot better than I thought,” said Terek. “I’m very proud of us and I thought we hit very well. [Rock Valley] was hitting everything, and my arm was really hurting, so I was hoping that my defense had me.”

The Chaparrals will take on Triton College in a doubleheader matchup on April 16 at 3 p.m. at River Grove, Ill.