Photo Gallery: COD Softball Clinch Top Seed in District Tournament

Chaparral softball faced Joliet Junior College in a doubleheader on April 26 and emerged victorious in both games. The team won the first game 10-7 and the second game 11-5, raising their record to 22-7 and extending their win streak to eight. With these two wins, the Chaparrals assured themselves a spot, as well as earned the top seed, in the NJCAA DIII Great Lakes District tournament on May 12 and 13 at Sarkisian Park. For more information on the game, check out our other piece.