College of DuPage students and faculty gathered outside the BIC building to view the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Although not within the path of totality, the Chicagoland area still experienced a partial eclipse, where students and faculty were able to catch a glimpse of the moon passing and blocking over 90 percent of the sun. Event organizers provided a pair of solar filters and eclipse glasses for attendees to safely view the eclipse.

Gallery • 24 Photos Rachel Wagner College of DuPage students and faculty gathered outside the BIC building to view the solar eclipse.