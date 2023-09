Gallery • 15 Photos Head football coach Matthew Rahn and members of the COD football team walks onto the field.

The chaps took on Iowa Central Community College on Sept. 23. Iowa Central pulled into the lead early on in the game and COD couldn’t keep up. After scoring two touchdowns in the second half, the chaps managed to pull a final score of 14-41. This loss marked the end of COD’s winning streak, making their record 4-1.

