Gallery | 9 Photos Elizabeth Barbosa Select students were invited to give a speech at COD's Black History Month.

COD proudly celebrates Black History Month with the opening ceremony on Feb. 1. COD President Brian Caputo and Dean of Students Nathania Montes gave speeches along side select students. The Afrikan Dance & Music Institute attend and gave a lively demonstration. For more information about other Black History Month event, check out COD’s website.