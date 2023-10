The College of Dupage hosted the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Awards in Belushi Performance Hall at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn, Ill. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The event included an honors brunch with former alumni and an awards ceremony. The 2023 distinguished alumni included Nahiris M. Bahamón, Josie Suter, Rob Jannusch, Rowan A. Miranda and Jaqueline S. Ruiz.