“Only Murders in the Building” Season Five’s Thrilling Surprises

Season five of “Only Murders in the Building” was filled with thrills and surprises. From the death of a beloved character, to the underlying threat of the mafia, overall season five was super exciting and thrilling to watch.

“Only Murders in the Building” is a blend between comedy and crime on Hulu and Disney+. It was introduced by Steve Martin and John Hoffman back in 2011, and 10 years later, in 2021, the show debuted, being produced by Martin and Hoffman. The show focuses on Martin, who plays Charles Haden Savage; Martin Short, who plays Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora, as they investigate murders that happen in their building in New York City.

Man, I liked this season just as much, if not more, than I did the other seasons. One thing I really liked is we got to see the trio discover different areas like when they visited the iconic house from the “Godfather” on Staten Island, according to an interview Hoffman had with TVinsider. The trio also when to Sunnyside, Queens and Rockland Lake. Lastly, The Belnord apartment building once again served as the iconic “Arconia Building.” It was interesting to see them go to different locations rather than just staying in the apartment.

Another thing I liked is the vibes that the show brought. It was funny with crazy turns and just the right amount of chaos. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who plays detective Donna Williams, was hilarious all season long, especially in the final two episodes when Charles, Oliver and Mabel were trying to figure out who murdered a doorman named Lester. Keegan Michael Key was another great addition, playing the mayor in four of the 10 from season five. He brought great drama and comedy in his episodes. I also cracked up when Charles and Oliver were in couples counseling during a scene in episode nine titled “LESTR.” It was hilarious to see Martin act strong when he almost tackled Short like a football player back in episode six, “Flatbush.”

While I thought this season was entertaining, we could have seen maybe another one or two famous, noteworthy people introduced in season five. The fact that we were able to get Key was a nice treat, but I felt like we lacked new and worthy actors in this season. It’s understandable if schedules were a struggle for the production crew, but if we were able to get someone like Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino or Toby Maguire, I think this season could have been more entertaining.

Another thing I did not like was when Lester died in season five. That was not cool, and it almost made me tear up a bit. I also did not like Renee Zellweger’s character, Camila White. She annoyed me all season long. The vibe of Zellweger’s character was one of those humans who act as if they think they’re so important when they’re not. However, her acting was impressive when it came to playing a villain.

Overall, I think the season was entertaining. With season six moving to London, I am curious to see how it will go. I am eager to hear about who they are going to cast for season six. With Tina Fey most likely to be in the next season after it was revealed in episode 10, “The House Always…,” could we maybe see a British musician like Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr or Pete Townshend being part of the cast? They would be the last musician to appear since Sting back in season one. Due to the changes, I am curious to see how season six will play out. You can watch the show on Disney+.

The show gets a 9.5 out of 10 stars from me.