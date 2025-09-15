Meant for the Silver Screen: “Hamilton” (2020) Released in Cinemas 5 Years Later

Prepare that “$10 founding father” for a ticket at the movie theater — “Hamilton” has finally received its theatrical release.

Initially planned for a theatrical release on Oct. 15, 2021, the film was instead released on Disney+ on July 3, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the original Broadway production, Disney has released the film in movie theaters nationwide.

Because of this, unaware moviegoers may be surprised that the film is the same version found on Disney+ rather than a new, filmed adaptation of the musical. This raises the question: Why pay to see a film in theaters that’s already been available for years on Disney+?

To quote one of its songs, “They won’t teach you this in your classes, but look it up.” Cinemas offer exciting opportunities to experience your favorite movies.

The film is a professionally shot production of the Broadway musical over the span of three performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016. “Hamilton” follows Aaron Burr, the former friend and eventual political rival of the titular Alexander Hamilton, as he explores the titled figure’s life and the shadowed legacy he left behind in American history.

The theatrical release of “Hamilton” presents itself in exciting ways for fans to engage with the musical. In an article from Forbes, it’s been revealed that fans have been participating with the film through singing along with the performances on screen. While some audiences may find the activity quite disruptive, a pre-show video played before screenings featured implied messages from the original Broadway cast encouraging fans to do so.

Admittedly, with high costs of tickets and select locations for performance, viewing Broadway productions isn’t as accessible as streaming. When “Hamilton” debuted on Disney+, a report from Variety published Aug. 10, 2020, featured research from 7Park Data regarding the film and U.S. viewers. Of the 15,000 to 25,000 households featured on the panel, 37.1% of them have viewed the film in July alone — over double that of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries,” which was seen by 13.7% of U.S. viewers that month.

But the nationwide release of “Hamilton” in cinemas provides a near identical experience to Broadway while also being similarly accessible and convenient for audiences. According to a report from BoxOffice Mojo, the film’s theatrical release was ranked the second-highest grossing film domestically for the weekend of Sept. 5, its nationwide release date, raking in a worldwide total of nearly $15 million as of this article’s release.

“Proshots” of live performances never quite capture the excitement felt in its space. While “Hamilton” is no exception, it gets close to capturing its live energy. Through clever camerawork, seamless editing between performances, and purposeful shot selection in the edit, the film is immersive in its fictional depiction of early America.

It’s surprisingly convincing, despite the extra layers of disbelief needed to be suspended. It requires clever imagination to see worlds in theatre as something more than actors and props on a stage. It takes more to do so when viewing the live production through a screen. Viewing “Hamilton” in a theater surrounded by an enthused audience creates an amplified immersion into its world not present in streaming.

The staggering box office reports for the release have proven audience demand for movies to be displayed on the big screen, preexisting or not.

And with “Hamilton” being a musical, it excels in cinemas due to their advanced sound systems superior to those found in homes, especially our phone speakers. Viewing the film at the Super EMX screen at the Emagine Theater in Batavia — the largest screen in Illinois — the music was especially enchanting experienced through the 64 channel Dolby Atmos speakers.

Additionally, the musical is arguably more relevant now in its social commentary than it was during its initial release in 2015. It reimagines U.S. history with a diverse, people of color cast emphasizing the contributions of immigrants and minorities. With strong themes celebrating efforts of immigrants in building the United States of America, “Hamilton” challenges the anti-immigration agendas of our current U.S. administration.

But above all, “Hamilton” is simply a damn good musical. Through its charming and thought-provoking lyricism, brilliant composition and powerful symbolism, “Hamilton” is arguably one of the greatest literary accomplishments of the 21st century. The film boasts its infectiously fun original Broadway cast, and it is led by charismatic leads in Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. as Burr, and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda as the titled star. Whether you’re a newcomer or returning fan, “Hamilton” in cinemas is an exhilarating opportunity to experience the beloved musical.