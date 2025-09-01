“Highest 2 Lowest” Celebrates the Highs of Great American Art: A Review

How do you reckon with the fact that the art you’ve adored, pursued, and dedicated yourself to for decades has evolved to an extent in which the very qualities that drew you to it are barely recognizable today? The world of popular culture is not what it once was half a century ago. Style, technique, trends and mediums continue to change rapidly so that the identity of entertainment drastically differs from generation to generation.

Director Spike Lee — whose career in filmmaking spans nearly 50 years — has continued to adapt with the times. However, more recent “innovations” to entertainment, particularly AI-generated content, strip away the soul of the medium he’s devoted himself to. And in a world where remakes, reboots and sequels dominate cinemas, it’s ironic to see that Lee’s latest film, “Highest 2 Lowest,” is also technically a remake.

But rather than committing the same sins audiences are tired of seeing in these films, Lee does something special with his source material.

“Highest 2 Lowest” is a loose reimagining of celebrated auteur Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 masterpiece, “High and Low.” Lee’s film follows the moral dilemma of David King, a powerful music mogul who becomes the target of an extortion plot that places the safety of his family and legacy at risk.

Rather than following the basic story beats of the original “High and Low” film, “Highest 2 Lowest” reinterprets Kurosawa’s classic. The film applies a new, rich layer of commentary that not only expands upon the ideas expressed in Kurosawa’s original film but also injects a unique perspective relevant to modern American culture and entertainment.

As can be expected from its accomplished cast, there is not a single dull performance in the film. Jeffrey Wright is remarkably good at extracting empathy from audiences with his role challenging the morals of both King and the film’s audience. Additionally, Ilfenesh Hadera serves a good supporting role as a virtuous guiding figure for King and audiences as we navigate the film’s challenging moral dilemma.

It can be expected at this point that any film starring Denzel Washington will be captivating because of his natural charisma on screen. “Highest 2 Lowest” marks the fifth collaboration between Lee and Washington, and is further proof of how unstoppable this duo is. With Washington’s scene-stealing charisma as King and Lee’s stylish formalism, the film had me completely gripped even after the credits finished rolling.

The most surprising performance of them all comes from rapper A$AP Rocky. Fans of Rocky can at least rejoice at the fact that he’s finally dropped two catchy and hype tracks for this film, as they longingly await his next album. But they’ll also be amazed that he can act as well. I expected Rocky’s inclusion in this film to be a gimmick to attract ticket sales and viewership, but he delivers a tense, gripping performance able to compete with the scene-stealing power of Washington.

The most crucial element of this film that ties everything together is its superb soundtrack. In addition to the two catchy singles A$AP Rocky provided for the film, “Both Eyes Closed” and “Trunks,” the soundtrack of “Highest 2 Lowest” features a wide selection of music across wildly different genres. From its relaxed, jazzy score, the film’s “Oklahoma!”-inspired opening, and a powerful title track that had me spiritually levitating out of my seat in the theater. The soundtrack is integrated very well, and doesn’t feel like a gimmicky tie-in album to help promote the film.

As well-made and directed as the film is, it makes odd, disconnecting decisions in the editing and shot composition, particularly in the first 45 minutes. Whether or not it was intentional for stylistic effect, the choices may come off as sloppy and amateurish, which can potentially turn viewers away — especially considering it is a film streaming on Apple TV+. Viewers can just tune in and tune out of what they’re watching whenever they please.

The film also takes a rather traditional, old-school approach in its perspective to music and art. Its critiques toward the modern state of entertainment may be a bit alienating toward younger audiences, as many quite enjoy the artists and music Lee appears to be criticizing — myself included.

Nonetheless, it’s an interesting point of view from Lee, who has also experienced rough stumbles from studio executives throughout much of his career. It’s reminiscent of his frustrated perspective in the entertainment industry from 25 years ago, seen in his biting satire, “Bamboozled.”

Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest” is a thrilling, triumphant work from one of the greatest American directors in the history of film. There are a couple of odd choices by Lee early in the film, and its more “old-fashioned” viewpoint on pop culture may be off-putting to some, but beneath this layer is a gold mine of cinematic and musical excellence.

4.5/5

“Highest 2 Lowest” is available to stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.