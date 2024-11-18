Courier Crowned ICCJA Best Student Media Two Years in a Row

Rachel Wagner, one of the Courier’s photographers, stares up at the projected screen, listing the results of the Illinois Community College Journalism Association Division One Best Sports Photo award. She thinks about her journey to COD to be a photography student, thinks about the thrill of catching that one photo of the player out on the field and thinks that there is no way—absolutely none—that the name listed under the words “First Place” could be her own. But they are. They appear under “First Place” in every category she submitted work for; sweeping the competition, Wagner stands on shaky legs as she walks up to receive her awards.

On Nov. 14, the association hosted its annual conference with the intent of helping community college journalists around the state learn from professionals and each other, as well as recognize excellence among the students. Wagner was one of many Courier staff who performed well during the awards. Among the many individual awards, the Courier also took home the Best Student Media award, which is based on the overall number and quality of awards the student staff received. It is the second year in a row the Courier won the top honor at the competition.

“We had a really strong showing,” Wagner said. “Everyone on staff has worked really hard these past few years and we continue to bring important issues to light on campus. It’s quite an honor to be around such a talented staff.”

Other notable awards for the Courier were first place for Open Division Reporter of the Year, Open Division News Story of the Year, Division One Feature Photo, Division One News Photo and Division One Sports Photo; as well as second place for Open Division Podcast and Open Division Graphics. Wagner claimed the first-place win in all photo categories.

“It’s quite an honor to be recognized, especially since I put a lot of time and energy into the photographs I take on campus at the sporting events,” she said. “I really spent a lot of time capturing people’s stories this year, and it just means a lot to get those victories in the three categories.”

Billy O’Brien took home the second-place win for the Open Division Podcast category; the award was important to O’Brien because it validated his growth through the years at the Courier. O’Brien said his goal for this year’s conference was to place higher than third, which he placed last year.

“I was hoping to climb up the rankings,” he said. “When I got a text message about [placing], overall I was very happy that I climbed up to second place. Now for me, as a podcaster, the next step would be, ‘How can I claim first place?’”

Although he was not able to attend the conference in person, O’Brien still sang praises of all his fellow Courier members.

“I was glad to see that everyone did well in the awards,” he said. “It basically shows that everyone just works their butts off every day and night.”

Carlos Allen, a new sports writer for the Courier, also attended the conference. Despite not having any works eligible to submit, Allen said the result from the conference boosted his determination and drive to continue to make the Courier better.

“It feels great,” he said. “It just shows all the hard work we do well and everyone who helped out. From the writers to the editors, to the editor-in-chief, to the adviser, Jim, to the graphic designers, everyone doing their part and making a team.”

Although the awards were a highlight, both Wagner and Allen felt they took away something a lot better than a plaque. The lectures gave both Courier staff members valuable tips and tricks on how to improve their skills in every field of media, not just their own.

“Journalism is one of those careers where it’s just like you gotta have a lot of skill sets,” Wagner said. “There’re so many pieces, whether it’s like writing, design, photography, videography, social media, advertising or marketing. There are so many different areas that contribute to the newspaper as a whole.”

Allen emphasized the importance of having student publications, especially since more and more community colleges are losing the funding to help them function.

“It’s just an insight of student life pretty much and just learning about everyone and different ethnicities, races, sports and lifestyles,” he said.

“A lot of my friends are at the Courier. I’ve spent a good amount of time at the Courier. It’s like my second home,” Wagner said. “It just means the world to me that I could have a space on campus where I’m able to do what I love but have fun with the people around me.”

Wagner offered some words of wisdom to her fellow Courier staffers.

“Keep creating works of art, keep creating stories and keep practicing,” she said. “Time and time and again, you will get better and you will succeed.”