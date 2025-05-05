College of DuPage Celebrates Law Day 2025

Students and staff participating in U.S Constitution reading (photo courtesy of Annie Knight).

This year, for the first time College of DuPage (COD) joined institutions across the country in marking the occasion with a day of events and activities. First established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958, Law Day is observed annually on May 1 to celebrate the role of law in American society.

“We want to help society remember that the law is there for them,” Chair of the Legal Studies program Annie Knight said. “The law can get a bad rap, or lawyers themselves can get a bad rap. I think Law Day can help bring us back to its roots and help people recognize the law as a fundamental element of our system of government. We can’t live together without having some conflict, so the law is intended to help us resolve those conflicts in a civilized way.”

This year, the events were based on “E Pluribus Unum,” a Latin phrase that translates to “Out of Many, One.” It is the motto of the United States, symbolizing the nation’s formation from the 13 original colonies.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., representatives from the Paralegal Club and the Constitution Committee set up outside the cafeteria with a prize wheel, quizzing students with questions about the Constitution. They also handed out an accessible, digital version of the U.S Constitution.

“We each have a part to play in shaping the community around us,” Vice President of Paralegal Club Susan Matos said. “I hope students understand that these laws are meant to protect everyone’s rights and help create a fair society. I also want them to see and understand that they have a role in making sure justice and equality are upheld.”

Starting at 2 p.m., a full reading of the U.S. Constitution was open to community members in HSC 1234. The Women’s Studies Committee co-hosted the event as a preview for Constitution Day, which takes place Sept. 17. Committee members are currently working out the details for the upcoming events.

“Our hope with reading the Constitution was to bring it alive for people,” Knight said. “We want to help them think, ‘Oh, this is the Electoral College system. This is the language that protects my rights. It’s not just a gift, it’s my right.’ My hope is that students feel more connected to it and feel a sense of empowerment to go forward and keep learning more.”

By engaging with the document directly, organizers hoped to spark reflection on how its principles apply to today’s challenges and civic responsibilities, said Knight.

“Law Day feels especially meaningful this year because it connects to real issues we’re seeing right here, right now,” Matos said. “With everything going on, from protests to conversations about how technology like AI is changing the law, it reminds me how important it is to stay informed and involved.”

Students can often feel intimidated by legal jargon, which can undermine their confidence and even discourage them from pursuing it further.

“There is an element of learning a new language when learning the law,” Knight said. “Don’t pass your understanding as a judgment on yourself, but pose it as a challenge to yourself and your intellect. Look at it as an opportunity to learn something that can significantly impact your life for the better.”

To learn more about the Legal Studies program, visit their website or contact Annie Knight at [email protected].