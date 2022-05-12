COD To Close Starbucks, Reopen As We Proudly Serve Starbucks Cafe

COD will close its on-campus Starbucks and open a temporary coffee house until a grand opening of a We Proudly Serve Starbucks Cafe in the Fall.

Starting on May 31, coffee drinkers at COD will have to get their fix somewhere other than the popular version of Starbucks they’ve become accustomed to at the college. The announcement came in an email to employees from Magdalena Ogrodny, director of Business Services. “During the summer, COD Dining will convert the current Starbucks venue to a We Proudly Serve Starbucks café,” said the announcement.

Starting on May 31 the college will open a temporary coffeehouse called Summer Brew in the Student Resource Center café.

The We Proudly Serve Starbucks Café will have a grand opening in Fall 2022.

This is an on-going story. Updates will follow as more details are uncovered.