COD+Softball+Postseason+Run+Comes+to+an+End

The College of DuPage softball team had the top seed and home field advantage going into the NJCAA Great Lakes District Championship double-elimination tournament but the region champions couldn’t carry over their regular season success.

The rain was pouring in their first game against Delta College, and the Pioneers adapted quicker to the humidity than the Chaparrals, outscoring them 8-6.

COD then battled the top-ranked NJCAA DIII team in the Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute Cobras, but the Chaparrals couldn’t bounce back, falling 5-1, leaving their overall record 27-11 and bringing their season to an end.

“We [lost] to the No. 1 team in the country,” head softball coach Barry Froehle said. “Our bats just weren’t there. We just didn’t have timely hitting. We did OK. I’m proud of these girls. We ran into the No. 2 and No. 3 pitchers in the country. As far as strikeouts are concerned, we didn’t strikeout; we did well.”

Sophomore pitcher Amber Dasenbrock pitched through four innings in the first game and three and two-third innings in the second, throwing four strikeouts and three walks through the two games. She allowed 13 hits and seven runs. While hitting, Dasenbrock recorded five hits and struck out once in seven at-bats through both games. She also scored one run and collected two RBIs.

“Seeing that I thought last year was my last year, coming back felt really good,” Dasenbrock said. “I’m really glad I got to spend [my last season] with the girls that were here this year. I was glad to come back and join all of them, especially the returning players. Even though it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, I’m happy with the way I performed.”

Sophomore infielder Raquel Procopio recorded three hits in seven at-bats through both games. She also scored one run, adding her eighth homerun of the season against the Pioneers and collected three RBIs.

“We left our hearts out on the field,” Procopio said. “It was great to be out there one last time even if we didn’t know it was going to be our last time. Obviously [our season] didn’t end how we wanted it to, but I couldn’t have asked for a better group to play with.”

Sophomore utility Kelsey Warren recorded one hit, walked three times and struck out once in five at-bats through both games. She also scored one run.

“Everyone did their part; everyone tried their hardest,” Warren said. “I played with some of these girls for so many years. I’m just proud of everyone, and I’m going to miss this team a lot.”

Sophomore utility Carlee Baker recorded two hits and struck out once in seven at-bats through both games. She also scored two runs.

“Things weren’t going the way that we were hoping,” Baker said. “I told the girls in the circle that win or lose I want to come out of this game saying, ‘I had fun.’ I think we weren’t having the fun that we needed to. I just wanted to make sure everyone was staying positive and talking every pitch. No matter what the scoreboard reflects, I wanted to come out of this game being happy with how we played, and I wanted the girls to know that as well.”

Sophomore infielder Paige Jahaske walked once in six at-bats through both games. She also scored one run.

“We really gave it our all at the end, it just didn’t go in our favor,” Jahaske said. “I loved playing with these girls more than anything, and I wouldn’t have wanted the season to end any other way.”

