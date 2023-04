The Chaparrals won their first game and lost their second against the Pioneers.

Gallery | 8 Photos Rachel Wagner Freshman utility player Katlyn Allen runs towards home plate after she hit a home run.

COD softball faced Prairie State College Pioneers in a double head on April 8, 2023. The Chaparrals won game one 15-2 and lost game two 10-0. For more information about the game and statistics, check out our other piece. All photos taken by Rachel Wagner.