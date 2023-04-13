Chaparrals+Defeated+by+Lancers+in+Doubleheader+Sweep

The College of DuPage softball team was confident going into Monday’s games against College of Lake County, as they entered the doubleheader with a 0-20 record on their season. With slow-hitting starts and inconsistent pitching, the Chaparrals couldn’t slow the Lancers down, losing both games 2-13 in five innings and 11-12. The Chaps now hold a 14-6 record.

“The second game we came back a little more mentally focused,” assistant softball coach Jaime Smith said. “[They were] ready to hit, even when [the Lancers] brought their first pitcher back in.”

Sophomore pitcher Paige Jahaske pitched through four innings in the second game, allowing five hits and six runs. She also threw four strikeouts and one walk with six errors. While hitting, Jahaske recorded three hits and one walk in seven collective at-bats. She scored two runs and collected two RBIs.

“I expected them to hit a lot because they have in the past,” Jahaske said. “As a pitcher, I’m pretty tired. I was just trying to throw strikes and let my defense do the work, but we made quite a few errors.”

Sophomore utility Carlee Baker recorded four hits, walked once and struck out once in six at-bats through both games. She also scored four runs, adding her second home run of the season and collected three RBIs.

“I’ve hit a few in-the-park homeruns before, but never home so this was a first for me,” Baker said. “I saw it going down the line and I knew I had to start kicking it into gear. It was pretty exciting.”

Freshman infielder Olivia Terek pitched through two innings in the second game, allowing six hits and six runs. She also threw two strikeouts and one walk with six errors. While hitting, Terek recorded three hits and collected two RBIs in six collective at-bats.

“They had the fastest pitcher we’ve seen since [our games in] Myrtle Beach,” Terek said. “It was kind of a switchup, and I thought the pitching wasn’t going to be as good as it was. I struck out once, but I made adjustments and got other hits.”

Freshman utility Sierra Gibson recorded three hits, walked once and struck out once in five at-bats through the two games. She also scored two runs and collected one RBI.

“I caught a few hits,” Gibson said. “Two went right over my head [in the outfield]. I’m trying to figure out where the ball is going to go, when I have to back [the infield] up, where I have to go [for the future.]”

The Chaparrals take on the Oakton Community College Owls with the first game starting at 3 p.m. on April 13 at Sarkisian Park.