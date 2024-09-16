Athlete of the Week: Josephine Becker

Sport: Women’s Volleyball

Position: Middle Hitter

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Westchester

High School: Proviso M&S Academy

Lily Goodfellow: How old were you when you started playing volleyball and how did you get started?

Josephine Becker: I think I was 14 years old when I started playing and I started in 8th grade for my middle school volleyball team.

LG: What has volleyball taught you about your personal limits?

JB: Volleyball has taught me that I can really push myself in both how much I can handle and socially. It has taught me that I can do a lot more than I previously thought I could.

LG: What are the strengths you have that make you a great athlete?

JB: I don’t like to give up on things. That helps me a lot as an athlete. And I just really try my hardest at everything that I do.

LG: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach?

JB: Definitely to take deep breaths before doing anything really important in the game so that we take stress off of ourselves and we’re able to fully perform as best we can.

LG: How do you think the team will do this season?

JB: I think we have a really strong chance of making it to nationals again. We have a very strong team and we work really well together.

LG: You were the team’s leading blocker with 20 solos and 86 block assists last season and you helped the team to a fifth-place finish in the NJCAA. What do you consider your greatest accomplishment in volleyball?

JB: I think getting this athlete of the week is my greatest accomplishment. It was really nice to be honored like this. And I was named team MVP my senior season in high school. That was pretty cool.

LG: Who has been your biggest supporter?

JB: Definitely my mom. She’s been to as many games as possible and she’s supported me all throughout high school and middle school, and my club and school seasons.

LG: What are some of your favorite hobbies?

JB: Well, volleyball. But I also love listening to music and finding new artists to listen to. My favorite right now is Faye Webster. I like all music, except maybe country. And playing video games. I love video games. My favorite is probably Overwatch.

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

JB: I’m not quite sure yet. I’m still trying to figure that out. But hopefully, I’m where I want to be.

LG: What one word best describes you?

JB: That’s hard. I would say resilient because I try not to let it stop me and I try to push through everything so I can be the best I can be.

LG: Thank you so much, Josephine. It has been a pleasure talking with you.

JB: Thank you!