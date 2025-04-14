Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Track Competes At Wheaton Invite

The College of DuPage men and women’s track teams competed at the Wheaton College Invitational at McCully Stadium on April 12. They competed against DePaul University, University of Chicago, Aurora University, Wheaton College, North Central College, Elmhurst University, Roosevelt University, Carthage College, Hope College, Illinois Tech and North Park University while preparing for the NJCAA national championships in May.

On the women’s side, sophomore Ellie Logsdon secured a second place finish in the 400-meter hurdles running 1:03.12. Freshman Olivia Brach and sophomore Delmarea Willis ran 1:09.78 and 1:14.58 respectively. Sophomore Carmen Solis was able to place in the top eight of the 1500-meter run, finishing with a time of 4:56.21 while also competing in the 800-meter run with a time of 4:56.21.

On the men’s side, freshman William Kallas took the victory in the pole vault with a mark of 4.55 meters. Sophomore Weston White secured a second place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.64, and third place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.91. Sophomore Elijah Phipps also placed sixth in both the 200 and 100-meter races with times of 21.95 and 11.03. Freshman Landon Zimmy and sophomore Tim McMiller also competed top times in both events, where Zimmy ran 21.99 and 11.06, while McMiller ran 22.45 and 11.12. Freshman Owen Fitzgerald had a fifth place finish the 400-meter run with a time of 50.18. Sophomore Ronan Corenlius was able to land third and fourth place finishes in long jump and high jump, hitting marks of 6.65 meters in long jump and 1.89 meters in high jump.

The Chaparrals will compete at the Wheaton Twilight Invitational on April 17 at McCully Stadium.