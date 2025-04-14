Athlete of the Week: Joe Pender

Name: Joe Pender

Sport: Baseball

Position: Outfielder

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Lemont

High School: Lemont High School

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing baseball?

Joe Pender: I started playing organized baseball when I was seven. But I was always playing baseball growing up, outside of tee ball and little league with my brothers and my neighbors. So, I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember.

LG: Were you surprised to see that pitch you hit in yesterday’s game on 0-2 count?

JP: It was. It was a really good pitch for 0 and 2. I wasn’t expecting it. I was trying to hit anything that was close to being a strike. Luckily, it got down.

LG: Have you dealt with any injuries?

JP: I tore my labrum, which is in my shoulder, in the beginning of my senior year in high school. That took about six months to recover so I couldn’t play basketball my senior year. I was back just in time for baseball my senior year.

LG: What is one reason you like being part of a team sport?

JP: I think being part of a team is just fun to do. I like working with other people. I like being around people. So, being able to play with other people on a team is fun.

LG: How do you manage your athletic responsibilities with school and other activities?

JP: It takes a lot of time. Just working hard at both school and baseball.It’s going to take up a lot of time and you’re not going to have as much free time as you would like to, but it’s worth it because I get to play baseball.

LG: How do you plan to make baseball a part of your life long-term?

JP: I always pay attention to MLB and stuff like that. But if I have kids when I’m older, I plan on being around to teach them baseball and maybe even coaching.

LG: What’s your idea of a perfect weekend?

JP: A perfect weekend would be hanging out with my friends and family, and also mixing in a couple of games. It will be a warm weekend too. I like being outside a lot.

LG: Who is your favorite musician or band?

JP: I like George Strait. He’s an old country singer. I’d say he’s my favorite singer.

LG: What is your favorite movie?

JP: My favorite movie is either “Saving Private Ryan” or “The Godfather.” I can’t choose one.

LG: What one word best describes you?

JP: I don’t know. I guess it’s fun. I like to have fun.

LG: Well, thank you very much, Joe. This was fun.

JP: Thank you, Lily.