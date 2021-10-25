A+Paranormal+Show+For+The+Spookiest+Season+of+The+Year

Gallery | 3 Photos Image by Eva Koureta

This October, the phenomenal Cirque Italia gave thousands of people in Illinois a chance to witness a spectacular series of shows called “Paranormal Cirque.” In these shows, from Oct. 14 through Oct. 24, the audience had a chance to experience a plethora of paranormal events.

The spooky maze consists of terrifying performers who are prepared to shock and scare you. From there, you will encounter breathtaking routines that are surprising and remarkable. In this video, from the show of Oct. 16, you will find all the answers to why this is a spectacular show and a sneak peek of the show itself.