2025 Chicago Cubs: Is October Baseball Returning to Wrigley?

After finishing short of making the playoffs in 2024, the Chicago Cubs are looking to start the 2025 season on a strong note and push for the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They still have manager Craig Counsell leading the charge, and key new additions–outfielder Kyle Tucker, pitcher Ryan Pressly, catcher Carson Kelly and Infielder/Designated Hitter Justin Turner–have energized the roster and fanbase. Here’s why the Chicago Cubs will make the playoffs.

Pitching Depth

One reason why the Cubs will make the playoffs is their impressive pitching depth. Newer additions like Pressly and Matthew Boyd will add to a talented starting rotation with Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele (now out for the season), Jameson Tallion, and Ben Brown. The Cubs’ pitching talent will be stellar for the 2025 season.

A Weak NL Central

The National League Central division won’t see a lot of wins this year. Currently, the Cubs and Brewers are the only real contenders; the Cincinnati Reds are not quite there yet. The Pittsburgh Pirates need serious help building a competitive team around Paul Skenes, and the St Louis Cardinals are falling apart.

Offensive Potential

The Cubs’ offense may not be elite like the Yankees, Dodgers and Phillies, but it’s still pretty solid. Kyle Tucker is a significant addition to the lineup. Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ both have 30-40 home run potential, and Michael Busch hit a 21-homer rookie season. The Cubs also have Matt Shaw (he’ll be recalled sooner rather than later), Dansby Swanson, and Nico Hoerner up the middle. Miguel Amaya and Kelly also bring solid bats to the Cubs’ lineup.

Looking Ahead

Cubs fans won’t have to wait another 108 years. They will be able to witness the Chicago Cubs become World Series champions once more soon, They have a talented manager, a fire offensive lineup and talented starting rotation and bullpen. With the current state of Chicago sports Cubs fans will witness Glory for the 1st time since 2016 and they won’t have to wait a really long time like last time.