Photo Gallery: DuPage Baseball Loses A Valiant Attempt at a Comeback

The Chaps played against Prairie State College (23-23) on April 30 for the last home game of the season and to honor the sophomores.

The first three innings were quick with no runs scored, but then in the fourth Prairie State scored first, with COD tying in the bottom half of the inning. Prairie State then scored three the next inning. The Chaparrals were slowly scoring, until in the seventh where they took a one run lead.

Prairie State responded with a five run rally in the eightieth taking the lead. DuPage started to make a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, scoring three runs and were one away from tying the game, but the visitors shut them out. The game ended 10-9, with COD leaving with a 17-25 record.

The Chaps now look ahead to the NJCAA Region IV tournament on May 8 to May 10.