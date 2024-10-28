Women’s Soccer Rally to Secure Draw on Emotional Sophomore Night

In the 81st minute, Lucy Sugarman scored a goal late in the second half after Asa Potts won the ball down the sideline to put the ball in a dangerous area. After winning the ball, Potts’ physical presence knocked down a Moraine Valley player, leading to the defender injuring herself off the impact from the fall. Shortly after, Moraine Valley’s head coach received a red card after arguing with the referees.

The College of DuPage women’s soccer team (6-7-3) dodged a spoiled sophomore day and earned a 1-1 draw result against Moraine Valley Community College, thanks to Sugarman scoring a long-range goal from outside of the box.

The Chaps honored seven players during sophomore night on Oct. 23. Alyssa Basford, Sabrina Cox, Veronica Helma, Adamaris Lara, Alexandra Peric, Sugarman, and Joli Weigandt played their final home game as a Chaparral.

“We controlled the game really well and knocked on the door all game, but it’s unlucky we didn’t get the win,” said head women’s soccer coach Matt Hanna. “These sophomores are from my first group as a head coach, so they mean a lot. These players revived our program. Sabrina and Alyssa are a phenomenal pairing at center back together and will be missed. Ada works so hard and has been injured the majority of the season but works hard to get back out. Veronica and Joli are two best friends, and you can’t separate them. All seven of them have been an essential part of this program.

Sugarman returned to the field after she transferred to COD and was celebrated as a sophomore despite spending one year on the team.

“Prior to being on this team, I missed being on a team so much and did not play for two years since I was in school in Utah,” said Sugarman. “This group is just incredible, and we genuinely love and care about each other.”

Helma said being part of a team that plays the game for each other made all the ups and downs worth it.

“I had an amazing year with all these girls and sacrificed our body, sweat, and tears for each other,” Helma said. “I just love these girls and worked really hard all season. The goal was to win as many games as we could and this season just meant so much for me.”

Peric said the closeness of the team will live beyond the soccer season.

Assistant women’s head coach Mike Bona highlighted the role this year’s sophomores played in the development of the women’s soccer program.

“This group of sophomores helped propel this program where we wanted it to be,” Bona said. “They started the traditions and work ethic that we want to have moving forward. They are definitely a group that we will miss next year and we will remember the growth from where we were last season with limited numbers.”

“I met some amazing players and have built long-term friendships with this team,” said Peric. “The intensity was so high in this game, and we were all working together. We were unlucky in this game, and we should’ve won.”

Lara faced adversity in her final season at COD after facing a consistent amount of injuries. Despite having limited field appearances this season, Lara always worked hard to find herself back on the field.

“We had a pretty good group of girls this year, and they always push me to work hard to play well for them,” Lara said.

The Chaparrals now await the decision about who their opponent will be for the regional playoffs.