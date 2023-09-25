College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Women’s Soccer Cruises Past Triton in 3-0 Victory

The Chaparrals were able to dominate the Trojans by putting up three unanswered goals in the second half to secure the win.
Adam Belmares, Sports Writer
September 25, 2023
Sophomore+Anna+Odisho+and+Freshman+Kim+Martinez+celebrate+together+after+scoring+the+third+goal+of+the+night
Rachel Wagner
Sophomore Anna Odisho and Freshman Kim Martinez celebrate together after scoring the third goal of the night

After finishing the first half of the match scoreless, the College of DuPage women’s soccer team came out energetic and broke through with a score early in the second. Once the Chaparrals were able to find their rhythm, the goals did not stop coming. COD was able to find the back of the net three times with the help of their dominant possession time on the ball and speed advantage over the Trojans to get the win and improve their record to 2-5-1.

“Our main plan was to just focus on our style of play and be patient with our build up,” head women’s soccer coach Matt Hanna said. “We thought we’ll get a goal eventually, and we knew once we did that would be our chance.”

In the 58th minute, sophomore forward Anna Odisho scored after freshman Kim Martinez sprinted down the right sideline and served a cross to Odisho for the tap-in.

“I think when we got that first goal, it gave us the momentum to keep going,” said Odisho. “During halftime we knew we were still in this game and knew we needed to come out and attack the game.”

Shortly after, Odisho recorded her second goal of the night after scoring a freekick near the twenty-yard line with 25 minutes left in the game to give COD a comfortable 2-0 lead.

With 16 minutes left in the match, the Chaparrals put the dagger on the Trojans with the help of freshman Martinez’s goal that came from a free kick cross from Odisho.

“I didn’t even think I was going to make it. I wanted a goal from the beginning and just put my mind into it,” Martinez said. “I knew we had it in us [to score more goals], and at half we were talking about trying our hardest and keep doing what we were doing.”

The match concluded with a dominating 3-0 victory for the Chaparrals, giving them their second win of the season and ending their four-game winless streak.

The Chaparrals will take on Moraine Valley Community College with a record of 2-2-1 at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 in Palo Hills, Ill.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
