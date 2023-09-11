Women’s Soccer Comes Back to Tie Against Hawks in Second Half Thriller

Despite going into the second half down two goals against a fast Harper College, the College of DuPage women’s soccer team fought their way back into the match to finish the game with a 3-3 tie. Although the Chaparrals struggled to find a goal in the last two games, COD was able to find a rhythm in the second half to finish the game with a tie to make their record 1-4-1.

Going into the second half, head women’s soccer coach Matt Hanna was not rattled despite being down two goals and was proud of the second half response from the Chaparrals.

“I thought we controlled the game pretty well in the first half. The message at halftime was that we are controlling the game, and the goals will come. I felt that our play in the second half was stronger than theirs, and I was happy about how they responded and found those solutions and improved in the second half,” said Coach Hanna.

With 6:42 left in the first half, sophomore midfielder Hallie Meachum hit the crossbar with a long shot from outside of the box nearly giving COD their first goal of the night.

“I was really not supposed to play due to injuries, but I had to step up for the team as a captain, and I almost had a really nice shot so that [missed shot] was a little upsetting,” Meachum said. “We’ve been struggling as a team to come together, and I think this was our changing point since we came together at halftime.”

COD was given an early penalty kick six minutes into the second half due to a push from the back foul committed by a Harper player in the box. Although sophomore forward Anna Odisho missed the penalty, the Chaparrals continued to create chances and put shots on goal. At the 65-minute mark, Odisho was able to score an impressive header to make the score 2-1.

“The goal gave me a lot of relief, and it gave us the motivation we needed to come back into the game,” said Odisho. “Honestly, I was just thinking about getting another one after the first goal.”

Although Harper was able to increase their lead to make the score 3-1 with 14 minutes left, COD fought its way back into the game with the help of a goal from freshman Adamaris Lara to make the game 3-2 with six minutes left to go.

With only three minutes left, Odisho was able to put a shot on goal and score a spectacular last-minute goal to even up the score.

“We were always in this game even though we were down 2-0. We really banded together and tried to uplift each other and say positive things because we knew we could take a win or tie,” said Odisho.

The Chaparrals will take on Joliet Junior College with a record of 5-0-1 at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 in Joliet, Ill.