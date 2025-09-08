This is Our Year: Why the Green Bay Packers will Win Super Bowl 60

The Green Bay Packers entered their 105th season in the history of the National Football League with a win on Sunday, and there’s no reason to think they can’t win it all After finishing last season with a 11-6 and a wildcard loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers are among the favorites to dethrone the champs.. Here are three reasons why I think they’ll win a Super Bowl in the 2025 season.

One reason to get excited about this season is the National Football Conference (NFC) North. The NFC North will be full of competition. The Detroit Lions finished last season as the best team in the division. The Minnesota Vikings are a promising young team with J.J McCarthy as quarterback, and the Chicago Bears… well, they’re the same old Bears. I think the Packers are going to top the NFC North because the offense is going to cause trouble for Detroit, Minnesota and Chicago. I also think their defense will be up to the task and make it extremely difficult for their opponent’s offense. Packers’ Head Coach Matt LaFleur is not messing around this season; he has the advantage to outcoach Ben Johnson with the Bears, Kevin O’Connell with the Vikings and Dan Campbell with the Lions.

Secondly, the Packers are a talented team. Quarterback Jordan Love had a solid second year starting for the team, and running back Josh Jacobs was an awesome addition last offseason. This past season, Jacobs finished sixth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,329 yards. The Packers have brought back wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft, and they selected Matthew Golden in the first round in this year’s draft from Texas. Love will have a ton of options in the offense, and the team should put up a lot of points this season.

With Xavier McKinney, Rashan Gary, Micah Parsons and Nate Hobbs on defense, the Packers have a well-balanced team. This defense was top five in takeaways last season, and with new acquisitions Parsons and Hobbs, the sky is the limit. I think the defense with Parsons and Gary at defensive end, McKinney at safety, along with Colby Wooden at defensive tackle, the entire defense will complement each other and cause problems for quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen.

Thirdly, I think the Packers can compete to win the Super Bowl with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. I think they have an underdog story, but to make it happen, they will need to get red hot before the postseason. Everyone needs to be healthy, and they’re gonna need to play good football. Also, with the Packers being the youngest NFL team, they also have a potential chance to have a dynasty in Green Bay.

Packers fans have reasons to be excited, especially former Packers offensive lineman John McGarry. McGarry is very excited for the Packers’ 2025 season, as he told the Courier during my interview with him.

“They have got to get to the division and the wildcard and win 2 games,” McGarry said. “Detroit is good; Bears are rebuilding, and Minnesota will be Minnesota. The Packers also need to stay healthy all season long.”

McGarry has also given his thoughts on if the 2025 season will be a successful season and if the Packers can compete with the other top NFL teams for their fifth Super Bowl in my interview with him.

“I’d call it a success. They have a good and competitive team for the Super Bowl,” he said. “I think getting past the first round is a success.”

Packers fans, get ready. The NFL season is back for the green, white and yellow. They have a really good chance to win the Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens. I am thrilled Packers football is back.