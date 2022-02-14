Photo Gallery: Students Help Feed Local Residents
Six COD students volunteered at Mercy Housing to pack a variety of healthy food for residents.
February 14, 2022
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, six COD students volunteered at Mercy Housing in Marian Park. Mercy Housing includes families and residents who are income eligible and residents who are sixty two years and older. The students helped by putting together food packages. Food was provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Residents received a variety of healthy options such as lean meat, fruits, vegetables and poultry.
Photographer: Alexia Lukose