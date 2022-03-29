Silent Dancer (exert from) | PLR
March 29, 2022
Mary T. Michaels (1986) “Silent Dancer,” The Prairie Light Review: Vol. 5 : No. 2
. . . Her memories became a wonderful reality as we danced
ballet steps and laughed in the corridor. The silent and impersonal
atmosphere of the nursing home was quickly changing into a lively
and happy home for the sick and elderly. Who would have ever
thought that a few minutes of listening and caring could change one
person’s outlook on life?
She would sit motionless except for her frail hands that nervously
clenched a monogrammed handkerchief. Her small, aged figure
hunched in a chair as she stared blindly out the window. I thought I
saw a tear running down her rough, drawn-out face as I watched
everyone walk past her as if she didn’t exist…