Mary T. Michaels (1986) “Silent Dancer,” The Prairie Light Review: Vol. 5 : No. 2

. . . Her memories became a wonderful reality as we danced

ballet steps and laughed in the corridor. The silent and impersonal

atmosphere of the nursing home was quickly changing into a lively

and happy home for the sick and elderly. Who would have ever

thought that a few minutes of listening and caring could change one

person’s outlook on life?

She would sit motionless except for her frail hands that nervously

clenched a monogrammed handkerchief. Her small, aged figure

hunched in a chair as she stared blindly out the window. I thought I

saw a tear running down her rough, drawn-out face as I watched

everyone walk past her as if she didn’t exist…