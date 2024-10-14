Potts Sparks the Chaps’ Offense in 3-1 Victory Against Illinois Valley

The College of DuPage women’s soccer team (5-6-1) defeated Illinois Valley Community College 3-1 on Oct. 9 after winger Asa Potts outpaced all the Eagles players to score two goals and lead the team to a win.

“I’m happy we got the win and thought we controlled the game very well in the first half,” said head women’s soccer coach Matt Hanna. “Second half, we were able to rotate the team and give people valuable minutes to get ready for the last couple of games in the season. We are in good shape in terms of health. [Potts] is technically a center back that is fast and good on the ball. She gets in behind very well and is coming back from an illness. She is a game changer for us.”

Potts scored two goals for the Chaps and kept Illinois Valley’s goalkeeper busy with five shots on goal in total. Potts found success early in the game, outrunning the Eagles’ defense, and scoring off clever runs behind their backline.

“This was a game we went into knowing we had to win and wanted to focus on the little things like [scoring] goals and building up [plays], Potts said. “Just getting everyone involved in the game and playing time was the focus. Our midfielders are the hardest workers on the field. I run a lot, but they definitely run more than I do. My motivation is how hard they work to get the ball for me.

With 10 minutes left in the first half, Mariel Lara scored for the Chaps and later served an assist to Potts only a minute after scoring a goal of her own.

“It was a great victory,” said Lara. “We know [Potts] is quick with it, and I always look for her with those through balls. [Building chemistry] has gotten better throughout the season. I communicate the ball I plan on sending to my teammates, and it’ll get better over time.”

Chaps’ goalkeeper Corinne Myket finished the game with four saves. She didn’t get much action in the first half due to Illinois Valley’s offensive struggles and COD’s relentless defensive line.

“I’m really happy with how our team is doing, and we have really started to figure out how to create opportunities for goals,” Myket said. “Our defensive line is solid as always with blocking out the [opponents] through balls. The whole idea is that the team wants to succeed, so I will do what they need me to do to help.”

The Chaps maintained a first half shutout against the Eagles, but Illinois Valley managed to break through with a goal in the 50th minute of the match after a shot flew over Myket’s head.

The Chaparrals will take on Kankakee Community College at 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium.