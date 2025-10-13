Elmhurst Oct 619
Photo Galley: DuPage Football Faced a Tough Matchup Against Tritons

The Chaparral football team took on Iowa Central Community College in a game that was featured on ESPN+ game of the week.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
October 13, 2025

The College of DuPage football team faced off in a matchup against Division l Iowa Central Community College on Oct. 11 at Bob MacDougall Field. This game was featured on the ESPN+ Game of the Week and was one of the anticipated matchups in the NJCAA season. The Chaparrals would fall short in a 13-49 loss leaving them with a 5-2 record. 

COD had a strong opening in the first quarter, where a crucial interception by Sal Laudicina got them on track to score. A long pass from Justin Bland to Ty Carlson brought them right in front of the endzone which led to a touchdown from Daion Gaston. Iowa Central responded with a touchdown from quarterback Damarcus Creecy to tie 7-7 through the first quarter. 

In the second quarter, COD went back and forth throughout the game but let Iowa Central score two touchdowns. The Chaparrals responded with two field goals from Danny Duray to trail 13-20 to the Tritons. 

In the second half, the Chaparrals had no response to the Tritons where Iowa Central scored 15 points in the third quarter and 14 points in the fourth quarter resulting in the 13-49 loss. 

“I think overall our kids played tough all game,” Head coach Matthew Rahn said. “That’s what I’m proud of. They played tough. 

Despite trailing most of the game, Rahn said the team kept cool under pressure and still put forth their best effort.

“They didn’t start turning on each other. They didn’t start trash-talking, getting a bunch of personal foul penalties,” he said. “They kept their cool. They kept getting back out there. The result wasn’t what we wanted but they didn’t let that derail them from going out and keep working hard and I’m proud of the kids for that in that aspect.”

The College of DuPage football team will rematch Hocking College in Nelsonville Ohio on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

AF8A6467
Rachel Wagner
ESPN+ televised the Game of the Week matchup between College of DuPage and Iowa Central Community College.
