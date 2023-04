College of DuPage baseball competed in a doubleheader against Moraine Community College on April 13, 2023.

Gallery | 9 Photos Rachel Wagner Sophomore infielder A.J. Taylor throws the ball to first base.

College of DuPage baseball competed in a doubleheader against Moraine Community College on April 13, 2023, at COD’s baseball field. The Chaparrals won game one 16-6 in six innings and won game two 11-7. For more information, check out our other piece.