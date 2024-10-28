Roosevelt oct 2024
The Courier
The Courier
The Courier

Photo Gallery: Women’s Volleyball Finish Sophomore Night With a Win

During the last game of the season, COD managed to secure a win while taking time to honor their sophomore players.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
October 28, 2024

The Chaparrals women’s volleyball team took on Harper College on Oct. 24. COD won its first set 25-23, then lost 20-25, before winning the game in two sets by a score of 25-20 and 25-18. The Chaps finished the game with a total of five service aces, 50 kills and 47 assists. 

During the last home game of the regular season, COD also took time to celebrate the sophomores of the team. Josephine Becker, Camila Fundora, Rory Geroux, Jayde Grant, Daia Neerhof, Jillian Ross, Christina Savaglio and Alyssa Schillaci were honored during COD’s sophomore night. 

The Chaps left the game with a record of 19-14 and moved on to the NJCAA Region IV Tournament. They will play their first playoff game at home against Joliet Junior College on Oct 30 at 6:00 p.m.

 

Photo-1
Juan Doñez
The sophomore players posing for a group photo
