Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier

Photo Gallery: Women’s Tennis Takes Two Wins Against Elgin

Freshman Phoebe Yu takes two wins in singles and doubles against Elgin Community College to prevent a shutout loss for the Chaps.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
September 23, 2024

The College of DuPage women’s tennis team competed against Elgin Community College on Sept. 17. The all-freshmen team came together as a group, where Phoebe Yu was able to take a victory in singles with scores of 4-6, 7-5 and 10-6 for her three games. Kaitlyn Murphy scored 1-6 and 1-6 in her two games; Maria Aguilar scored 2-6 and 2-6; and Marissa Camacho 1-6, 0-6. In doubles, Yu and Murphy teamed up to defeat Elgin 8-3. Camacho and Aguilar lost the set 1-8.

Despite Yu’s formidable playing, the Chaps lost 2-7 to the Spartans leaving their overall record 0-3. COD will compete against Waubonsee Community College on Sept. 23 with a home court advantage.

AF8A0113
Rachel Wagner
Freshman Kaitlyn Murphy hits the ball.
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Number 1, Jaydelis Mongoy diving in for a save.
Photo Gallery: Women's Soccer Struggle After First Half Blunder
The team doing a “Dragon Ball” celebration after a goal.
Photo Gallery: Men's Soccer Shatter Losing Streak
Freshman wide receiver Clayton Bone jumps into the endzone for a touchdown.
Photo Gallery: COD Football Claim Victory Over Wildcats
Chaps' wide receiver's Clayton Bone and Willie Feagin celebrate together after a touchdown.
First-Half Shutout Powers COD Football to 48-14 Win Over NDSCS
COD's Luis Gutierrez getting pressured by a Northeastern defender
Men’s Soccer Suffers Heavy Defeat Against Northeastern Community College
Photo provided by COD Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Josephine Becker