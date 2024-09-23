Photo Gallery: Women’s Tennis Takes Two Wins Against Elgin

The College of DuPage women’s tennis team competed against Elgin Community College on Sept. 17. The all-freshmen team came together as a group, where Phoebe Yu was able to take a victory in singles with scores of 4-6, 7-5 and 10-6 for her three games. Kaitlyn Murphy scored 1-6 and 1-6 in her two games; Maria Aguilar scored 2-6 and 2-6; and Marissa Camacho 1-6, 0-6. In doubles, Yu and Murphy teamed up to defeat Elgin 8-3. Camacho and Aguilar lost the set 1-8.

Despite Yu’s formidable playing, the Chaps lost 2-7 to the Spartans leaving their overall record 0-3. COD will compete against Waubonsee Community College on Sept. 23 with a home court advantage.