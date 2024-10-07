Reader Survey - Leaderboard
Photo Gallery: Women’s Tennis Falls Short of Victory

During their final game of the season, the Chaps fought hard to come out on top but despite their grit fell one point short of victory.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
October 7, 2024

The College of DuPage women’s tennis team competed in a match against College of Lake County on Oct. 3. Despite the hard-fought battle, the Chaps fell to Lancers 3-4. 

Kaitlin Murphy won her match with scores of 6-2 and 6-4. Phoebe Yu also took the match with scores of 6-3 and 6-4. Christina Garza went back and forth but fell in a tiebreaker set with scores of 3-6, 6-4 and 10-4. Marisa Camacho lost 6-1 and 7-5. Maria Aguilar lost 7-5 and 7-6. Murphy and Garza teamed up and came out with an 8-7 victory in doubles. 

The team concluded their fall season with a 0-6 record and will prepare for the NJCAA national championships in May. 

Marisa Camacho returning the ball.
