Photo Gallery: Women’s Tennis Falls Short of Victory

The College of DuPage women’s tennis team competed in a match against College of Lake County on Oct. 3. Despite the hard-fought battle, the Chaps fell to Lancers 3-4.

Kaitlin Murphy won her match with scores of 6-2 and 6-4. Phoebe Yu also took the match with scores of 6-3 and 6-4. Christina Garza went back and forth but fell in a tiebreaker set with scores of 3-6, 6-4 and 10-4. Marisa Camacho lost 6-1 and 7-5. Maria Aguilar lost 7-5 and 7-6. Murphy and Garza teamed up and came out with an 8-7 victory in doubles.

The team concluded their fall season with a 0-6 record and will prepare for the NJCAA national championships in May.