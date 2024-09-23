College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer Struggle After First Half Blunder

After an own-goal score in the first half, the Chaps fought hard against South Suburban College but wasn’t able to achieve victory.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
September 23, 2024

The COD women’s soccer team took on the Bulldogs on Sept. 19 which ended in a 1-2 loss for the Chaps. Early on in the first half, the COD defense kicked the ball into the back of their own net, scoring the Bulldog’s first point in the Chaparral goal. What followed was a push to reclaim the game, with freshman Mariel Lara tying the game up in the second half. South Suburban managed to pull ahead once more and left the Chaps with the loss.

The Chaps are currently 3-5 and set to take on Joliet Junior College at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Juan Doñez
The teams walking onto the field.
