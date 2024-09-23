Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer Struggle After First Half Blunder

The COD women’s soccer team took on the Bulldogs on Sept. 19 which ended in a 1-2 loss for the Chaps. Early on in the first half, the COD defense kicked the ball into the back of their own net, scoring the Bulldog’s first point in the Chaparral goal. What followed was a push to reclaim the game, with freshman Mariel Lara tying the game up in the second half. South Suburban managed to pull ahead once more and left the Chaps with the loss.

The Chaps are currently 3-5 and set to take on Joliet Junior College at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.