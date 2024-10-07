Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer Heartbreaking Loss Against Waubonsee

COD women’s soccer played their game against Waubonsee Community College on Oct 2. The first half had Waubonsee with the ball for the majority of the half until COD scored a wonderful goal. Going into halftime, the Chaps held a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Waubonsee started attacking more, scoring a goal to bring the game to a tie. With four minutes left in the half, goalkeeper Jaydelis Mongoy committed a foul in the goal box that gave Waubonsee the chance to score. The Chaps left the game with a 1-2 score and a 4-6 record.

