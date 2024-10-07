College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer Heartbreaking Loss Against Waubonsee

Despite their early lead, the Chaps lost their hard-fought battle due to Waubonsee’s formidable offense and a last-minute penalty.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
October 7, 2024

COD women’s soccer played their game against Waubonsee Community College on Oct 2. The first half had Waubonsee with the ball for the majority of the half until COD scored a wonderful goal. Going into halftime, the Chaps held a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Waubonsee started attacking more, scoring a goal to bring the game to a tie. With four minutes left in the half, goalkeeper Jaydelis Mongoy committed a foul in the goal box that gave Waubonsee the chance to score. The Chaps left the game with a 1-2 score and a 4-6 record.

For more information check out our other piece.

DSC03688
Juan Doñez
The two teams fist pump before the game.
