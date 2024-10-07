Late Penalty Leads to Women’s Soccer Loss

With four minutes left in the match, Chaps’ goalkeeper Jaydelis Mongoy attempted a late challenge towards a Waubonsee player in the box during a 50/50 ball scenario leading to the Chaps to a loss.

Chaps’ goalkeeper Mongoy had a busy night with 10 saves. She also committed a crucial foul inside of the penalty box, which gave Waubonsee a 2-1 lead to win the game.

“I think we didn’t play the way we had to,” said Mongoy. “We could’ve got our third win in a row, but we didn’t play how we wanted to. [On the last play], a [Wabaunsee] player was ready to shoot, but my player was too behind her and they called for me to go up for the ball. By the time I went up, it was either she shot the ball, or I slid to stop her. I think it was just a 50/50 shot.”

The College of DuPage women’s soccer team (4-6-1) were sadly defeated by Waubonsee Community College 2-1 on Oct. 2 after giving up a 1-0 lead and crucial penalty in the second half.

“It just wasn’t good enough for us really,” said head coach Matt Hanna. “I thought [Waubonsee] came and played really well, and we seemed a little flat while they had a lot of energy. They were better in every part of the game. We were really lucky to get our goal, and we wanted to control possession, but when you have a team as athletic as [Waubonsee] knocking on the door 90 minutes straight, they are going to get something.”

Chaps’ Lucille Sugarman scored with four minutes left in the first half to give COD a 1-0 going it halftime. Sugarman leads the team with five goals and three assists.

“I’m disappointed; I really am,” Sugarman said. “Coming off our two wins, we got cocky and didn’t earn the win. We are better than what we did today. Coach [Hanna] played me out on [the winger] position, and I haven’t played it in three years, and I got two shots that should’ve been goals. I just want to play the game I know we can play, and I don’t care about the result.”

With 10 minutes left in the second half, Waubonsee scored and managed to take all the momentum the Chaps had. In the second half, COD struggled to maintain possession, convert on shots on goal, and find their offensive rhythm.

The Chaparrals will take on Illinois Valley Community College at 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium.