The COD women’s basketball team recently played their second home game of the regular season against Richard J. Daley College on Nov. 12. COD never gave up the lead and won the game by a landslide score of 77-45. Sophomore Autumn Rohde led the way with points, with a total of 13 this game, with sophomore Makenna Brown following with 10 points.

The Chaps left the game with a record of 2-1. Their next home game is against McHenry County College on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.