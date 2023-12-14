Breaking News
Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Coffee Shop on CODs Campus

A Brewing Storm: The Starbucks Boycott and Growing Student Activism

2
Race Problem in Judicial System

Race Problem in Judicial System

3
COD Football Completes Three-Peat for First Time in JUCO Football History

COD Football Completes Three-Peat for First Time in JUCO Football History

4
Freshman linebacker Dominick McDonough, freshman offensive lineman Alejandro Arellano, sophomore defensive back Riley Dravet and sophomore running back Jaden McGill partake in the coin toss before the game.

Photo Gallery: COD Football Wins Third National Title

5
CODs bench sprints towards sophomore Sarah Topps after hitting the game-winning three-pointer.

Women’s Basketball Buzzer-Beater Thriller Leads to Win Over Lake County

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Photo Gallery: Wings Student Art Gallery Reception for “Generally Specific”

The Wings Art Gallery held the reception for ceramic students of Marina Kuchinski.
Elizabeth Barbosa, Photographer
December 14, 2023

Students of Marina Kuchinski presented their artwork in the reception of Generally Specific. Marina Kuchinski is teaching her final semester at the College of DuPage. Professors and students made appearances to celebrate the artists.

art+show+outside
Gallery7 Photos
The reception was a hit, food and drinks were available to guests and professors.

 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features/Arts
Blizzard loved the sound of the camera shuttering.
Photo Gallery: COD Students Get Some Puppy Therapy
Free Speech on College Campuses and What It Entails
Free Speech on College Campuses and What It Entails
Native American Heritage Month display in International Hall at COD.
Indigenous U.S. Diplomats Share Their Stories
There were many tables that offered different types of resources for specific needs. The atrium was crowded with students.
Photo Gallery: Mental Health Fair
COD nursing student Kate Kadag serves students rice at the Oxfam Hunger Banquet.
Photo Gallery: Oxfam Hunger Banquet
Oxfam Hunger Banquet Simulates Starvation for COD Students
Oxfam Hunger Banquet Simulates Starvation for COD Students
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *