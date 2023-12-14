Photo Gallery: Wings Student Art Gallery Reception for “Generally Specific”

Students of Marina Kuchinski presented their artwork in the reception of Generally Specific. Marina Kuchinski is teaching her final semester at the College of DuPage. Professors and students made appearances to celebrate the artists.
