This week, the COD football team played its last home regular-season game against Hocking College on Oct. 19. The Chaparrals decisively won the game 70-6, which was the most they scored this season. The team left the game with a record of 7-1 and they are to play at Sussex County Community College, on Oct. 26 in Sparta, NJ.

