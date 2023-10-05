Photo Gallery: Where Food and Culture Connect

COD hosted an event that examined how food engages with culture in the Spanish-speaking world for Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 3. Presenters for each poster brought in food that represented their country. Many made food that their own families taught them to make. The event was organized by and included Spanish faculty and their students, Alpha Mu Gamma, Latinos Unidos and Latino Student Initiatives. The goal of this event was to showcase community spirit through cultural foods and traditions. Guests needed to visit each poster in order to have access to the food table.

Gallery • 10 Photos Mexico poster, which highlights sopes- a delicious traditional meal that includes beans, cilantro, onions, chorizo, and more.