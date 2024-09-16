Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier

Photo Gallery: Men’s Soccer Homer Opener Results in Loss

After a hard fought battle against Bryant and Stratton College, the Chaps lost their lead in the second half.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
September 16, 2024

COD fought hard against Bryant and Stratton College on Sept. 11 during their home opener. However, due to an early red card to freshman Ayan Sheikh, the Chaps were forced to play one man down on the field. Despite the difficulty, the Chaps continued to hold a 2-0 lead over Bryant and Stratton until the Bobcats managed two goals in the early stages of the second half.

COD held their opponents to the tie until the last second of the second half, leaving the Chaps with a 2-3 loss. The Chaps now sit with a 1-5 ranking. For more information, check out our other piece

DSC00828
Juan Doñez
The teams walking onto the field.
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo provided by COD Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Josephine Becker
The team lineup before the game.
Women’s Soccer Dominates Bryant and Stratton College
Team celebrating after the win.
Photo Gallery: COD Women's Soccer Triumph Over Bobcats
The teams walking onto the field.
COD Men’s Soccer Lost Home Opener Due to Early Red Card
Sophomore Ernest Temple runs towards the outside to score a touchdown.
Chaps Football Relentless Defense Leads to 50-0 Win
The men's cross country team run from the starting line.
Photo Gallery: COD Cross Country Triumphs at Spartan Classic