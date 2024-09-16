Photo Gallery: Men’s Soccer Homer Opener Results in Loss

COD fought hard against Bryant and Stratton College on Sept. 11 during their home opener. However, due to an early red card to freshman Ayan Sheikh, the Chaps were forced to play one man down on the field. Despite the difficulty, the Chaps continued to hold a 2-0 lead over Bryant and Stratton until the Bobcats managed two goals in the early stages of the second half.

COD held their opponents to the tie until the last second of the second half, leaving the Chaps with a 2-3 loss. The Chaps now sit with a 1-5 ranking.