COD men’s soccer team played against Harry S. Truman College on Oct. 9. The Chaps and the Falcons were tied 1-1 after a very back-and-forth game. The game resulted in a total of eight yellow cards and one red card for Chaps player Erik Crisostomo. The game left the Chaps with a 5-7-1 record.

