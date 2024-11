The COD Men’s Basketball team played its first home game of the regular season on Nov. 5, against Elgin Community College. COD won the 88-87 after scoring some free throws with only 0.9 seconds left on the clock. The Chaps left the game with a record of 2-1 and will play their next home game against McHenry County College on Nov. 21.

