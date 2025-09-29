College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier

College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Photo Gallery: DuPage Women’s Volleyball Attempt Comeback vs. Kankakee

The Chaparrals lost to Kankakee after failing to find a spark to comeback.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
September 29, 2025

The College of DuPage played against Kankakee Community College on Sept. 24. The Chaps enter the game with a 13-8 record so far in the 2025 season. After a hard fought game, COD unfortunately felt short, losing the game 3-1 leaving them with a 13-9 record.

DuPage’s first set went slowly for them as Kankakee managed to hold on to win the first set 19-25, but in the second, the Chaps managed to keep the set close the entire time as both teams fought back and forth near the end of the second set, but unfortunately lost 25-27. 

It was at that point where DuPage showed a glimpse of making a comeback as they went on to win 25-23 in the third, but Kankakee still showed they were still in the driver seat. This led to Kankakee taking the lead in the fourth and near the end of the set DuPage attempted to make a last ditch comeback, but could not break through the Cavaliers defense and ultimately lost 22-25. 

The next home is on Oct. 1 against South Suburban College (6-14) at 6 P.M. where they hope to get back up to their feet again.

Photo-1
Juan Doñez
Number 11, Samantha Hornbogen jumping for the ball.
